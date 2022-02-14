Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 14, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time this season, the top boys’ and girls’ teams hail from the same school.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pikeville North Laurel Pulaski County Breathitt County Perry Central Knox Central Bell County Lawrence County South Laurel Corbin

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pikeville North Laurel Southwestern Corbin Pulaski County South Laurel Lawrence County Shelby Valley Morgan County Letcher Central

