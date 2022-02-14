Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 14, 2022
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time this season, the top boys’ and girls’ teams hail from the same school.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Pulaski County
- Breathitt County
- Perry Central
- Knox Central
- Bell County
- Lawrence County
- South Laurel
- Corbin
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Southwestern
- Corbin
- Pulaski County
- South Laurel
- Lawrence County
- Shelby Valley
- Morgan County
- Letcher Central
