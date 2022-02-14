Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 14, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time this season, the top boys’ and girls’ teams hail from the same school.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pikeville
  2. North Laurel
  3. Pulaski County
  4. Breathitt County
  5. Perry Central
  6. Knox Central
  7. Bell County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. South Laurel
  10. Corbin

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pikeville
  2. North Laurel
  3. Southwestern
  4. Corbin
  5. Pulaski County
  6. South Laurel
  7. Lawrence County
  8. Shelby Valley
  9. Morgan County
  10. Letcher Central

