Troopers urge drivers to be cautious ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

With the excitement for Super Bowl Sunday in the air, Kentucky State Police have a strong warning for fans.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the excitement for Super Bowl Sunday in the air, Kentucky State Police have a strong warning for fans.

“Troopers will be out in full force. So don’t take the chance. It’s not worth a lost life, an injury or the financial liability you’ll find yourself in or jail time,” said Trooper Adam Hall.

Trooper Adam Hall with KSP Post 7 in Richmond said nationwide, KSP’s ‘Operation Cares’ will be going on all day and night Sunday. He said they expect even more people on the roads in Kentucky now that the Bengals are playing this year.

“There’s just too many resources to get behind the wheel drunk and impaired on drugs or alcohol.”

Data shows Kentucky is the most dangerous state to drive on Super Bowl Sunday. Part Catalog analyzed statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It found Kentucky has the most amount of deadly crashes on the day. Sitting at 1.72 fatal accidents per the million registered drivers. Tennessee at 1.55. Texas at 1.49. Mississippi at 1.46. And Louisiana at 1.28.

“If you’re going to drink don’t drive. If you’re going to drive don’t drink. Beyond that, make your plans early. You have several options if you do plan on enjoying the party with alcohol,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA.

Hawkins recommends a few things, like having a designated driver, ordering an Uber or a Lyft or even staying the night wherever you’ll be watching the game. And if you’re the host, she said make sure you don’t let your guests get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

Trooper Hall also wants to remind everyone to buckle up Sunday. And if you see anyone driving erratically, to safely pull over and call 911.

