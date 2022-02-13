“The time is now:” The Bengals want the win

LOS ANGELES (WXIX) - In a super-sized city, the Bengals have glitz, glamour, and now a chance at NFL glory.

Timing is everything in Los Angeles, and this timing feels perfect for a first-time champion.

“The time is now, bro,” says Bengals RB Joe Mixon. “This is the biggest stage in sports and I know no moment is too big for us.”

Just days before the Big Game, several of the players took their final questions with the media.

FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman asked Mixon a question that provided an insight into the Bengals mindset.

Joe Danneman: “How important is it - knowing how hard it is to get here - to seize the opportunity when you have the chance?”

Joe Mixon: “Like I told the team, bro, there have been greats who have never gotten to this game. They would give their whole bank account. To come from a team that used to be a laughingstock? It means that much more to me.”

