North Lexington YMCA holds 3rd annual indoor triathalon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Take your marks…. Go! On February 13, 2022, the YMCA of North Lexington held their 3rd annual Philip Cullen indoor triathlon park, where participants biked, swam, and ran.

“This is an indoor event, so it’s all based on time. You’ll swim for 10 mins, bike for 30, run for 20 minutes, and we will see how far you are able within those times,” said Corey Donohoo, director of operations at YMCA North Lexington.

This year’s race was in memory of Philip Cullen, an avid Lexington triathlete who passed.

“He worked at Lexmark. It’s a neighborhood of ours here at the north Y, and there are so many people that just absolutely loved him and loved the passion and spirit he brought to the sport. So we wanted to continue that in his memory here,” said Donohoo.

Over 55 people signed up this year, and one-third were new to the event. Having the race indoors makes it more accessible to everyone.

“There is a lower bearer of entry than an outdoor event. You don’t have to have all the gear. It can get expensive. You also don’t have to worry about the climate, which can impact the race as well. It’s a controlled environment,” said Donohoo.

Also, the race is safe for those by covid standards by distancing the athletes and spreading out the events.

“Healthy living is one of the principles of the YMCA, and anyway we can get more folks moving, especially early on a Sunday morning we’re all about it especially if we can do it in a fun, encouraging, and motivating way,” said Donohoo.

The winners were announced after the race on that same day.

