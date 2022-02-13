Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 12)

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS

Belfry 72, Bourbon County 54

Berea 69, Estill County 63

Breathitt County 64, Grant County 63

Corbin 82, Oneida Baptist 66

Cordia 79, Owsley County 39

Jackson County 91, Floyd Central 87

Jenkins 63, Abingdon Christian (VA) 50

Letcher Central 74, Leslie County 57

Lynn Camp 73, Williamsburg 56

Martin County 79, Pike Central 75 (2OT)

Pulaski County 95, Russell County 56

Rockcastle County 69, Bell County 66 (OT)

Shelby Valley 62, East Ridge 45

Somerset 88, Somerset Christian 76

GIRLS

Breckinridge County 60, Pulaski County 54

Bell County 60, Rockcastle County 31

Corbin 51, Clay County 33

Harlan County 62, Barbourville 45

Knott Central 67, Leslie County 63 (OT)

Knox Central 69, Great Crossing 39

Letcher Central 67, Breathitt County 50

Madison Southern 45, Estill County 42

Magoffin County 31, Wolfe County 30

Montgomery County 75, Owsley County 50

Newport 72, Williamsburg 31

North Laurel 83, Newport Central Catholic 48

North Laurel 85, Red Bird 38

Pikeville 66, Shelby Valley 37

Prestonsburg 56, Jenkins 41

Southwestern 71, Johnson Central 42

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to 25 years for murder of his aunt
Snoop Dogg coming to Corbin in May

Latest News

Girls: Jackson County vs. North Laurel - January 19, 2022
Hailee Valentine becomes North Laurel’s all-time leading scorer
Bengals' Joe Mixon says 'time is now'
“The time is now:” The Bengals want the win
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury
Kentucky beats Florida
Kentucky beats Florida