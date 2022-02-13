High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 12)
BOYS
Belfry 72, Bourbon County 54
Berea 69, Estill County 63
Breathitt County 64, Grant County 63
Corbin 82, Oneida Baptist 66
Cordia 79, Owsley County 39
Jackson County 91, Floyd Central 87
Jenkins 63, Abingdon Christian (VA) 50
Letcher Central 74, Leslie County 57
Lynn Camp 73, Williamsburg 56
Martin County 79, Pike Central 75 (2OT)
Pulaski County 95, Russell County 56
Rockcastle County 69, Bell County 66 (OT)
Shelby Valley 62, East Ridge 45
Somerset 88, Somerset Christian 76
GIRLS
Breckinridge County 60, Pulaski County 54
Bell County 60, Rockcastle County 31
Corbin 51, Clay County 33
Harlan County 62, Barbourville 45
Knott Central 67, Leslie County 63 (OT)
Knox Central 69, Great Crossing 39
Letcher Central 67, Breathitt County 50
Madison Southern 45, Estill County 42
Magoffin County 31, Wolfe County 30
Montgomery County 75, Owsley County 50
Newport 72, Williamsburg 31
North Laurel 83, Newport Central Catholic 48
North Laurel 85, Red Bird 38
Pikeville 66, Shelby Valley 37
Prestonsburg 56, Jenkins 41
Southwestern 71, Johnson Central 42
