LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With North Laurel’s win over Newport Central Catholic, a milestone was reached.

Hailee Valentine became the Lady Jaguars’ all-time leading scorer.

The Lady Jaguars picked up two wins on Saturday, also beating Red Bird.

