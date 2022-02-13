Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky business hosts “Galentine’s Day” event

The General Store at Pine Mountain Crossing(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The General Store at Pine Mountain Crossing in Letcher County held a “Galentine’s Day” on Sunday.

Owner Tiffany Scott said the event was made for the women of Letcher County.

She said it featured drinks, food and painting for all those involved.

“It’s a day that women can come together, celebrate friendship, celebrate one another,” Scott said. “We had such success with that last paint party, we thought this would be a great day for ladies to get together. Super Bowl Sunday, gives the ladies something to do.”

A “Galentine’s Day” event that saw a great turnout of almost 30.

Scott said they wished they could have included more.

“We ended up having a couple of cancelations last minute but because of space requirements we had to cap it there,” she said. “Truly, I believe we could have brought in about 15 more very easily.”

One of the participants was Letcher County Resident Martha Wenning.

She said she was happy for the chance to unwind and relax with friends.

“You get so used to taking care of other people, but I don’t have to take care of anyone anymore. I just come to be with my cousin, and we just have a good time,” Wenning said. “We’ve reconnected after being all these years apart.”

Event coordinators said it was a necessary event after the past few years.

“Just having the ability to get out with friends in an environment that we try to make as safe as we possibly can,” Scott said. “Spending time with one another, I think that’s crucial.”

Wenning said it allowed everyone involved to have fun, worry free.

“You laugh during the whole time. I will admit, the last one that we had here before Christmas, I got my punch and my paint water mixed up,” she said. “I drank my paint water, but you got to have an adventure in everything you do.”

Scott said she had around 26 people attend.

She added this is one of many events The General Store plans to host.

