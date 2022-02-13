Advertisement

Chicken wing prices spike ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Supply chain issues impact prices for Big Kahuna Wings.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -At Big Kahuna Wings in Farragut, Founder Matt Beeler said prices have gone up due to supply chain issues.

From the business side, Beeler said getting the wings to their stores is costing twice as much from suppliers.

“The chickens are still there it’s just getting enough staff to supply everything,” said Beeler.

From the consumer side, you may notice an increase in the cost of your wings, which isn’t a mistake or an accident. Prices have gone up 10-15 percent to keep up with the heightened cost of getting the wings delivered.

”We did have to increase price this year but hopefully that’s the end of the price increase,” Beeler said. “And the Super Bowl is always when they’re most expensive anyways because there’s so much demand for them and hopefully after the Super Bowl we’ll be able to see prices go back down but we’ll see.”

At Big Kahuna Wings, they hope to drop prices back down by the end of the year in hopes that supply chain issues and increased supplier costs are back to normal.

According to the Chicken Council, American’s are expected to eat more than 1.4 billion wings on Super Bowl Sunday.

