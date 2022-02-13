Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday’s win over Florida was a dominating performance that still managed to make Big Blue Nation hold its breath.

TyTy Washington left in the second half with a left lower leg injury after colliding with Florida’s Brandon McKissic during a fastbreak.

UK head coach John Calipari says that Washington will “probably be day-to-day” but he could be out even longer.

“Well, there was an X-ray, so -- you know, yeah, so if that were -- it looked like there’s something there, I’d be like, wow,” Calipari said. “Now, he still may be out a week or two, who knows. Could be a muscle, it could be something that separated, because he got hit hard.”

The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday against Tennessee in Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.