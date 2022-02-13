Advertisement

Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury

TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday’s win over Florida was a dominating performance that still managed to make Big Blue Nation hold its breath.

TyTy Washington left in the second half with a left lower leg injury after colliding with Florida’s Brandon McKissic during a fastbreak.

UK head coach John Calipari says that Washington will “probably be day-to-day” but he could be out even longer.

“Well, there was an X-ray, so -- you know, yeah, so if that were -- it looked like there’s something there, I’d be like, wow,” Calipari said. “Now, he still may be out a week or two, who knows. Could be a muscle, it could be something that separated, because he got hit hard.”

The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday against Tennessee in Knoxville.

