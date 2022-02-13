Benham Schoolhouse Inn opens its dining portion after being closed for nearly two years

BENHAM, Ky. (WYMT) - After 22 months of the dining portion being closed, the Benham Schoolhouse Inn was able to welcome back customers for a murder mystery dinner show on Saturday and a supper buffet on Sunday.

Throughout the pandemic, the inn was able to run the hotel portion, but many parts of the business, like the Sunday Supper event and The Dinner Bucket Restaurant, had to close.

“It was heartbreaking. I can’t think of a better word to describe it,” said Travis Warf, Appalachian Hospitality Group President.

After several months of preparation, the inn welcomed back customers on Saturday for its sold out Valentine’s Day Murder Masquerade dinner show.

The following day, the Sunday Supper event was held. The Inn fed nearly 200 people.

“It’s just like really a homecoming,” said Roland Cornett, a Sunday Supper customer. “When you come here on Sunday afternoon, people just getting out of church and you see people you don’t normally get to see throughout the week.”

The Benham Schoolhouse Inn is a significant piece of Harlan County history, so Travis Warf said the announcement of the inn’s reopening was met with great enthusiasm.

“I put our flyer on Facebook and when you have a business Facebook page, it shows you how many views you have, and I think we’re right around 30,000 views, on a flyer,” he said. “I think that speaks volumes for what we’re doing.”

Warf added that the inn will be serving Sunday Supper every other Sunday. To keep up with the inn’s serving schedule, you can visit their Facebook page.

