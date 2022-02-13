Advertisement

Benham Schoolhouse Inn opens its dining portion after being closed for nearly two years

Benham Schoolhouse Inn
Benham Schoolhouse Inn(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENHAM, Ky. (WYMT) - After 22 months of the dining portion being closed, the Benham Schoolhouse Inn was able to welcome back customers for a murder mystery dinner show on Saturday and a supper buffet on Sunday.

Throughout the pandemic, the inn was able to run the hotel portion, but many parts of the business, like the Sunday Supper event and The Dinner Bucket Restaurant, had to close.

“It was heartbreaking. I can’t think of a better word to describe it,” said Travis Warf, Appalachian Hospitality Group President.

After several months of preparation, the inn welcomed back customers on Saturday for its sold out Valentine’s Day Murder Masquerade dinner show.

The following day, the Sunday Supper event was held. The Inn fed nearly 200 people.

“It’s just like really a homecoming,” said Roland Cornett, a Sunday Supper customer. “When you come here on Sunday afternoon, people just getting out of church and you see people you don’t normally get to see throughout the week.”

The Benham Schoolhouse Inn is a significant piece of Harlan County history, so Travis Warf said the announcement of the inn’s reopening was met with great enthusiasm.

“I put our flyer on Facebook and when you have a business Facebook page, it shows you how many views you have, and I think we’re right around 30,000 views, on a flyer,” he said. “I think that speaks volumes for what we’re doing.”

Warf added that the inn will be serving Sunday Supper every other Sunday. To keep up with the inn’s serving schedule, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury
Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Washington injured in UK’s win over Florida
Prestonsburg High School honors student, will be closed Monday

Latest News

The General Store at Pine Mountain Crossing
Eastern Kentucky business hosts “Galentine’s Day” event
William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
KSP cruiser police car
Man arrested in connection to South Floyd Elementary lockdown
Troopers have a warning for drivers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Troopers urge drivers to be cautious ahead of Super Bowl Sunday