Another round of snow showers possible tonight

Snow Showers
Snow Showers(Pexels)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Much of your Super Bowl Sunday was dry; however, we could see another round of snow showers into tonight.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay under a partly to mostly cloudy sky through tonight. Similar to last night, we could see another round of snow showers. Some of those could be heavy at times. Some light accumulation on the grass and on elevated surfaces is possible; however, we are not expecting any major impacts from this system. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-20s.

On Monday, we could see a few flurries during the morning hours, but we stay dry and partly cloudy for most of the day. High temperatures top out in the upper-30s.

Quiet weather returns to the mountains on Monday night. We stay dry and mostly clear. Lows fall into the mid-20s.

Temperatures Warming Up

We start to warm up on Tuesday. High temperatures reach the mid-50s under lots of sunshine and blue sky.

On Wednesday, we stay dry, but clouds do increase across the area. Highs top out in the lower-60s!

Our Next Weather System

We are watching Thursday for our next weather system.

A cold front looks to bring heavy rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two to the area.

Highs reach the mid-60s ahead of the front, but, behind the front, temperatures tumble into the upper-20s!

We will keep an eye on this system and keep you updated through the week.

Extended Forecast

Next weekend is looking fabulous, for now.

Clouds begin to clear on Friday, but it will be chilly. Highs top out in the upper-30s with lows falling into the mid-20s.

On Saturday, we stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the upper-40s by the afternoon.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny into Sunday, too. Highs will be warmer as we top out in the lower-50s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

