Tshiebwe leads UK over Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats picked up another big SEC win, with a dominating performance over Florida.

UK beat the Gators 78-57 to clinch their 21st win.

Florida opened up with a Colin Castleton jumper to go up 2-0, but that would prove to be there only lead with UK responsing with a 20-4 socring run.

The Gators would respond with a 15-2 scoring run of their own to get within one, but back-to-back layups by Oscar Tshiwbwe late in the first half would put the Cats up five.

A 12-2 scoring run to open up the second half would bury Florida late.

Tshiebwe finished with his seventh-straight sdouble-double with 27 points and 19 rebounds.

TyTy Washington left the game with a lower leg injury in the second half. UK head coach John Calipari says he may be day-to-day.

The Wildcats will return to action on Tuesday when they take the trip to Knoxville to play Tennessee.

Final stats from the UK-Florida game. (StatBroadcast)

