Tshiebwe leads UK over Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats picked up another big SEC win, with a dominating performance over Florida.

UK beat the Gators 78-57 to clinch their 21st win.

Florida opened up with a Colin Castleton jumper to go up 2-0, but that would prove to be there only lead with UK responsing with a 20-4 socring run.

The Gators would respond with a 15-2 scoring run of their own to get within one, but back-to-back layups by Oscar Tshiwbwe late in the first half would put the Cats up five.

A 12-2 scoring run to open up the second half would bury Florida late.

Tshiebwe finished with his seventh-straight sdouble-double with 27 points and 19 rebounds.

TyTy Washington left the game with a lower leg injury in the second half. UK head coach John Calipari says he may be day-to-day.

The Wildcats will return to action on Tuesday when they take the trip to Knoxville to play Tennessee.

Final stats from the UK-Florida game.
Final stats from the UK-Florida game.(StatBroadcast)

