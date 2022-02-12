Advertisement

Survivor reflects two months after Bowling Green tornado

By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two months ago today, Bowling Green woke up to devastation.

“Most people say that time kind of stands still. Unfortunately that’s not the truth,” said Jordan Smith, survived the December 10 tornado.

Time keeps moving, but many of the effects remain.

“We’re all dealing with it differently I’m sure, but we all share the same experience,” Smith said. “I still struggle sleeping at times. I still get nightmares about the incident and that’s hard to deal with at times. I’ve been getting those nightmares a lot less so that’s a fortunate thing to look at.”

Jordan Smith lived on Hillridge in Bowling Green. His home was leveled, his car totaled, and his belongings were ravaged or blown away.

“One step at a time. It takes a long time to build up your life to where you are and it’s going to take a lot of time to rebuild your life from what had just happened. So, I’m just taking it day by day,” said Smith.

From grappling with the terrors remembered of December 11 to figuring out where to live, what assistance is out there, and what all can be replaced, survivors like Jordan are taking life day by day.

“It takes a lot of time to build up your life and it’s going to take a lot of time to rebuild your life and there’s no better place to rebuild than here in Bowling Green.”

Debris still covers his neighborhood. What was remaining of his townhome has recently been torn down.

The horrific events of that night will stay with him forever, but so will the outpouring of love the community has shown him. He says he will forever be thankful and looks forward to his future back in Bowling Green.

“It’s been two months and there’s been a lot of cleanup done, there’s still a lot more to go, but just like me it’s going to have to happen one day at a time,” Smith said.

