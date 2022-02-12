Advertisement

‘Science is my Superpower’ science fair back for its 37th year

From plants to medicine and electricity, ‘Science is my Superpower’ was the theme of this...
From plants to medicine and electricity, ‘Science is my Superpower’ was the theme of this year’s Kentucky American Water and Fayette County Public Schools annual science fair.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From plants to medicine and electricity, ‘Science is my Superpower’ was the theme of this year’s Kentucky American Water and Fayette County Public Schools annual science fair.

“Kentucky American Water is so pleased to partner with our friends at the Fayette County Public Schools for this event this year. We’re so happy to be back after a break. We’re really proud of the resilience of our students and teachers over the last couple of years, and we’re so excited to celebrate them,” said Ellen Williams, external affairs officer at Kentucky American Water.

This year is the 37th year of the event. The students were excited to share their work and learn from others. Educators say it’s essential to embrace science and ask questions.

“Part of the first thing to come to my mind is to follow the science. We need to know what the science is. The ability for up for a child to make sense of phenomena that are around them is so important. For them to be able to problem solve all through life, just not in their science classes but the world also,” said David Helm, Fayette County’s K-12 science instructional specialist.

Patton Barlow-Fiero is a 4th grader at SCAPA who wants to be a doctor one day, so it was only fitting for her to dive into testing masks for her project.

“I thought it would be fun. It’s something on my affecting us right now in this pandemic, and if I knew which mask and I know people should be wearing it when I don’t know-how, said Barlow-Fiero.

William McConnell is a 4th grader at garret morgan elementary. He has dreams of being a sports announcer but still was able to integrate science into his active experiment.

“I learned that 4/7 people have a better reaction from Their first trial to their trial,” said McConnell.

The winners from the event will go on to regionals.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to 25 years for murder of his aunt
Snoop Dogg coming to Corbin in May

Latest News

The homeowner is begging for the state to act and help him protect his home and family.
WVDOH responds to request for guardrail
Sidney Lucas, homeowner, talks with WVDOH reps about concerns regarding drivers near his home.
WVDOH responds to mans concerns and need for guardrail
As the buzz around the big game continues to build, Lexington businesses are hard at work...
Lexington businesses preparing for Super Bowl boom
Firefighters say officers who were on scene believe the cause stems from an electrical issue,...
Fire rips through family-owned music repair shop