Advertisement

Perry County Farmer’s Market tackles food insecurity with benefit programs

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marked the Perry County Farmer’s Market’s first event of 2022, but today’s market was more than just a day to pick up fresh vegetables and baked goods.

In this day and age, it is no secret that healthier foods are more expensive than unhealthy options.

“If you go grocery shopping, you’ve seen prices, and everybody understands that inflation is really starting to have an effect on people’s ability to access food,” said Kiristen Webb, manager of the Perry County Farmer’s Market. “It’s always been a problem, but the problem is escalating.”

17% of Kentuckians are food insecure, meaning they do not always have access to cost-effective, healthier options. In order to help combat that, the Perry County Farmers Market offers various benefits for community members to afford more produce, like the Double Dollars program.

“When you come and you use your SNAP card, we actually double. For example, when you come and spend $12, you actually get $24. So, it really makes that money stretch and it’s not something that you’re gonna find in a grocery store,” said Webb.

The farmer’s market also offers Carrot Cash for kids and vouchers for senior citizens.

For this pop-up event, the market partnered with Save the Children to host a sweet pea Valentines Day themed event, not only celebrating the mountain tradition of planting peas on Valentine’s Day, but to help inspire children and their families to think about food in sustainable ways.

“We’re trying to make parents and just the public aware of planting gardens,” said Susie Sizemore with Save the Children. “Back in the old days, people planted gardens, that’s what you did.”

To keep up with the market’s schedule, you can visit the Perry County Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to 25 years for murder of his aunt
Snoop Dogg coming to Corbin in May

Latest News

Operation H.O.P.E. hosts canned food drive for upcoming competition
Operation H.O.P.E. hosts canned food drive for upcoming competition
Chilly weekend ahead, some flurries possible
From plants to medicine and electricity, ‘Science is my Superpower’ was the theme of this...
‘Science is my Superpower’ science fair back for its 37th year
The homeowner is begging for the state to act and help him protect his home and family.
WVDOH responds to request for guardrail