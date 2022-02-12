Operation H.O.P.E. hosts canned food drive for upcoming competition

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Leslie County High School organization held a canned food drive Saturday.

The event was held by Operation H.O.P.E. at the Hyden City Park.

People in the community were given a chance to donate non-perishable foods to help refill the organization’s “Hope Boxes.”

Those boxes will go towards helping Operation H.O.P.E. in their upcoming state competition.

“The competition is one aspect of our project, but we really care about just helping out our community. So, we want to ensure that people have available resources, they have access to food, and whatever else they may need,” Member Matthew Buckle said. “So, we just really enjoy giving back to our community.”

Buckle said they held a raffle during the event.

Every ten cans of food donated gave someone a chance to win U-K Basketball tickets, gift cards, and baked goods.

Buckle said they saw a great turnout during the food drive.

He says it was all about helping the community.

“This is our first time hosting an event like this and we do expect a lot more people to come,” Buckle said. “We’ve had a lot of people in the community come and say we’ll be here sometime today to drop off some food. So, we’re expecting a lot more.”

Buckle said the food drive will solve an issue they have been facing.

“One of the issues that we’ve had is getting food to put in there,” he said. “Keeping them stocked because they do run out pretty quick. So, we’re hosting this event to try to get some more food, so we can keep stocking these boxes.”

One of the members, Karaline Melton, said she wanted to show the less fortunate that there are those who care.

“That if they need help there’s always somebody around that can help. It’s also good for young people like us to get out in the community and do things,” she said. “It shows other young people in the community that they can help out too, it doesn’t matter that they’re young.”

Members of Operation H.O.P.E said they loved working towards the organization’s main mission.

“A lot of people may feel lonely if they’re in trouble or feel like they can’t get themselves out of the hole that they’ve dug,” Melton said. “It’s good for people to see that somebody cares.”

Buckle said they are confident in the progress they have made as a team.

“Basing off last year’s success, we’re hoping for the same success this year,” he said. “We’ve put a lot of time into it, and we’re hoping that this will play a role in our project.”

Buckle said they received more than 300 cans of food.

