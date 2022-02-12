Local Bengals fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bengals fans in downtown Louisville are prepping for Super Bowl Sunday, starting the celebrations early.

Some fans went out to Baxter Avenue on Saturday in honor of Sunday’s highly anticipated game.

Terry Herndon and his family chowed down on pizza at Wick’s Pizza Parlor. The family has been traveling around rooting on the Bengals from Tennessee all the way to Kansas City.

“I have been a fan ever since I played 12-year-old football,” Herdon said.

The owner of Wick’s Pizza Parlor Michael Wickliffe said for decades, Bengals fans like Herndon have been filling his bar to watch games.

He said he noticed the team’s winning streak has brought new Bengals fans to the bandwagon.

“So we got all our regular fans like the core 50 to 60 people but then it just completely fills ups with fans,” Wickliffe said.

The past few games the Bengals have played, Wickliffe said the sales have really come in.

“Every time the Bengals have played, we have gotten an extra four to six thousand dollars in sales that day,” he said.

Wickliffe expects the pizzeria to have triple the patrons for Super Bowl Sunday.

“Everybody is calling and they want us to reserve tables,” he said.

Whether you plan staying and celebrating in Louisville or in Southern Indiana, law enforcement wants to remind the public to be safe.

“We want people to have a good time,” Sargent Carey Huls said. “We want people to be safe; this is one of the biggest days of the year that people will be participating in alcoholic drinks.”

