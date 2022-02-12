Advertisement

LKLP Safe House hosts ‘Shop & Share’ event at Hazard Food City

Shop and Share
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those who were out shopping at Food City, IGA, and several other grocery chain locations on Saturday were given the opportunity to give back.

The annual Shop & Share statewide fundraising event took place on Saturday. This fundraiser encourages shoppers to purchase food, cleaning, or personal care items that benefit their local domestic violence shelters.

This year, the LKLP Safe House set up inside the Hazard Food City.

LKLP’s Director of Domestic Violence Services, Aline Rose, said this event not only benefits the safe house, but it also sends a comforting message to domestic violence survivors.

”Its something that shows to survivors of domestic violence that the community supports you, that the community can come together and help you, even in such worrying times, troubling times as COVID,” she said. “There are still people that go that extra mile for a survivor of domestic violence.”

If you missed the Shop & Share opportunity, Rose said you can still donate items to the safe house by calling their number at (606) 439-1552.

To find out more information on Kentucky’s domestic violence programs and services, you can visit kcadv.org.

