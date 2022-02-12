Advertisement

Lexington businesses preparing for Super Bowl boom

Lexington businesses preparing for Super Bowl boom
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Super Bowl weekend upon us, the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t the only ones looking to pounce on a big opportunity.

As the buzz around the big game continues to build, Lexington businesses are hard at work preparing for a successful weekend for them and their customers.

Shop Local Kentucky has created its own jungle collection for the folks of Lexington who are gearing up for the big game, and co-owner Rick Paynter said the response has been overwhelming.

“We’ve been working around the clock 16 hours a day, shipping around the clock trying to get everything here,” Paynter said.

Paynter said it’s not what they’re used to doing since it’s not UK stuff, but that it’s been a fun time. They even got their hands on some pairs of Joe Burrow’s signature sunglasses.

But Paynter has his reservations about creating any championship merch just yet.

“That’s a hard line to tow because we got to be prepared for a big win. But at the same time, I’m a fan so I don’t want to jinx them,” Paynter said.

Once people are donning their best black and orange, the restaurants downtown will be eager to greet them on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Everybody pretty much is rooting for the Bengals. Even though next year they’ll be rooting for their own team, there is a buzz about it, they are rooting for the underdog,” said Paul Murphy, the owner of The Horse and Jockey.

Murphy said recent Super Bowls have been a letdown.

“The last couple years with the Super Bowl here, there wasn’t much of a buzz around it. Pandemic was going on, people wanted to stay at home,” Murphy said.

In addition, the pandemic continued to cause trouble for restaurants like his over the past couple months. He’s excited to have a busy bar watching the Bengals on his big screen.

They’ll be offering up specials on food and drinks and Shop Local Kentucky will make the unprecedented move to open Sunday for anyone’s last-minute clothing needs.

“We’re kind of in an unprecedented time, the Bengals are in the Super Bowl,” Murphy said.

The Horse and Jockey is taking reservations for this weekend and the spots are filling up fast.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to 25 years for murder of his aunt
Snoop Dogg coming to Corbin in May

Latest News

From plants to medicine and electricity, ‘Science is my Superpower’ was the theme of this...
‘Science is my Superpower’ science fair back for its 37th year
The homeowner is begging for the state to act and help him protect his home and family.
WVDOH responds to request for guardrail
Sidney Lucas, homeowner, talks with WVDOH reps about concerns regarding drivers near his home.
WVDOH responds to mans concerns and need for guardrail
Firefighters say officers who were on scene believe the cause stems from an electrical issue,...
Fire rips through family-owned music repair shop