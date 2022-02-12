‘It goes such a long way:’ Kentuckians participate in annual ‘Shop & Share’ event benefiting domestic violence victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -First Lady Britainy Beshear invited Kentuckians to go shopping for a cause Saturday.

The annual “Shop & Share” event returned to Food City, Super Dollar, IGA, Kroger and Save-a-Lot locations.

First Lady Jane Beshear started the program in 2009 to help domestic violence shelters in the Commonwealth. “Shop & Share” partners with the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence every year, and has raised more than $5 million for shelters.

The store parking lots were full during Superbowl weekend, drawing in a lot of attention for the event.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined shoppers at Kroger’s Leestown Rd. location.

“I’m really excited to be able to walk through and to be able to pick out a few things that are on this list that we’ll drop off with the volunteers afterwards,” she said.

Every item purchased at this Kroger store goes straight to Greenhouse 17.

Greenhouse 17 executive director Darlene Thomas said the event is an easy way to help local shelters.

“‘Shop & Share’ is a way for the community to engage and be a part of the solutions of intimate partner violence,” Thomas said.

While picking up eggs, Valentine’s Day bouquets and Superbowl snacks, Kentuckians were asked to add a few more items to their grocery lists, like coffee, tea, paper goods, trash bags, diapers and hand soap.

“If everybody just chips in one thing, that helps to break up the cost for other folks, Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

Thomas said there’s been a rise in intimate partner violence in the past few years.

“As a community, it effects us all, the wonderful things like ‘Shop & Share,’ and the horrific things where lots of families are suffering this week because of the violence that took place last weekend,” she said.

Thomas said by adding items to the cart, it’s removing stress from victims trying to rebuild.

“These are usually women, moms and their children who are in need,” Lt Gov. Coleman said. “They need some support, it’s a simple way, but it goes such a long way.”

Thomas said the supplies collected in one event typically last and feed families for around one year.

