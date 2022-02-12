Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 11)

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With time continuing to run out on the 2021-22 regular season, here are some scores from around the Commonwealth.

BOYS

Belfry 88, Magoffin County 79

Betsy Layne 85, Prestonsburg 52

Corbin 71, Madison Central 60

Covington Catholic 58, North Laurel 50

Harlan County 80, Middlesboro 49

Hazard 61, Estill County 59

Jackson County 74, Owsley County 24

Knox Central 74, Barbourville 53

Martin County 57, Paintsville 55

Pikeville 71, Jenkins 44

Pulaski County 81, Southwestern 57

Rockcastle County 80, Mercer County 72

South Laurel 58, Frederick Douglass 51

Williamsburg 83, Pineville 67

GIRLS

Corbin 79, Harlan 58

Estill County 59, Lee County 40

Floyd Central 76, Perry Central 73 (OT)

Harlan County 53, Middlesboro 39

Lawrence County 73, Pike Central 58

Letcher Central 65, June Buchanan 18

Martin County 51, Magoffin County 22

Mercer County 68, Rockcastle County 38

Owsley County 84, Onedia Baptist Institute 30

Prestonsburg 59, Betsy Layne 48

Southwestern 63, Pulaski County 54

