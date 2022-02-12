High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 11)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With time continuing to run out on the 2021-22 regular season, here are some scores from around the Commonwealth.
BOYS
Belfry 88, Magoffin County 79
Betsy Layne 85, Prestonsburg 52
Corbin 71, Madison Central 60
Covington Catholic 58, North Laurel 50
Harlan County 80, Middlesboro 49
Hazard 61, Estill County 59
Jackson County 74, Owsley County 24
Knox Central 74, Barbourville 53
Martin County 57, Paintsville 55
Pikeville 71, Jenkins 44
Pulaski County 81, Southwestern 57
Rockcastle County 80, Mercer County 72
South Laurel 58, Frederick Douglass 51
Williamsburg 83, Pineville 67
GIRLS
Corbin 79, Harlan 58
Estill County 59, Lee County 40
Floyd Central 76, Perry Central 73 (OT)
Harlan County 53, Middlesboro 39
Lawrence County 73, Pike Central 58
Letcher Central 65, June Buchanan 18
Martin County 51, Magoffin County 22
Mercer County 68, Rockcastle County 38
Owsley County 84, Onedia Baptist Institute 30
Prestonsburg 59, Betsy Layne 48
Southwestern 63, Pulaski County 54
