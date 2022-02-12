Chilly weekend ahead, some flurries possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cooler air has settled into the mountains, and it will stick around through the weekend. We could also see a few snowflakes, too.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, we stay under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some snow flurries or light snow showers are possible; however, we are not expecting anything major or widespread. Low temperatures fall into the mid-20s.

On Sunday, another chilly day is expected. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs only reaching the upper-30s.

Into Sunday night, we remain under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Another system looks to sweep through the mountains. This could bring another round of snow flurries or light snow showers, but, again, we are not expecting anything major. Low temperatures fall into the upper-teens and lower-20s.

Quiet Start to the Work Week

We stay dry on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be chilly. Highs only reach the upper-30s. Lows fall into the mid-20s.

On Tuesday, we stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. Highs will be warmer! We top out in the mid-50s with lows falling into the mid-30s.

Into Wednesday, we remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. A nice day is on tap with highs soaring into the lower-60s! Lows only fall into the upper-40s.

Our Next System

Our next system looks to sweep through the mountains on Thursday. This will likely bring heavy rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Highs reach the low-and-mid-60s. However, a cold front will bring much cooler air by Thursday night.

On Friday, we look to dry out and stay partly cloudy. Temperatures only top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Next Saturday is looking calm, for now. We look to stay dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s.

