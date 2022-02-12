Advertisement

Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Frederick Douglass vs. South Laurel

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another big matchup in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as the #10 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten the South Laurel Cardinals welcome their opponent from up I-75, taking on the Frederick Douglass Broncos out of Lexington.

Douglass won the first meeting between these two earlier this season 56-43 in the Championship of the Toyota Classic in December.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, Spectrum London channel 307), on WYMT.com, or in the livestream player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Huff
‘Trevor Huff was a gift’: Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
Colton Ramey turns seven in March and his mom just hopes he is out of the hospital in time to...
Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community
Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to 25 years for murder of his aunt

Latest News

Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Frederick Douglass vs. South Laurel
Herd to leave CUSA June 30th
Marshall to leave CUSA this summer
KHSAA Sweet 16 logos
2022 KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets set
KHSAA Sweet 16 bracket draw show
WATCH: KHSAA Sweet 16 bracket draw show