Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Frederick Douglass vs. South Laurel

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another big matchup in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as the #10 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten the South Laurel Cardinals welcome their opponent from up I-75, taking on the Frederick Douglass Broncos out of Lexington.

Douglass won the first meeting between these two earlier this season 56-43 in the Championship of the Toyota Classic in December.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, Spectrum London channel 307), on WYMT.com, or in the livestream player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.