Volunteers critically needed to review cases of children in foster care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Citizen Foster Care Review Boards (CFCRBs) in all 120 Kentucky counties are in critical need of volunteers to review the cases of local children in foster care.

CFCRBs Kentucky State Chair, Cletus Poat, said volunteers make a difference in the lives of these children, who are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse.

Volunteers will review files on the children and make recommendations to the cabinet and state courts on each child’s behalf.

Volunteers generally spend one day a month reviewing cases.

”If you have any concern for the children who are in out-of-home care this is an opportunity for you to have an impact on them and guide their destiny,” said Poat.

To apply and get more information, visit kycourts.gov and click Family & Juvenile Services in the Court Programs box. On the Family & Juvenile Services page, click Citizen Foster Care Review Board on the left.

The Kentucky General Assembly created the state CFCRB in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care.

More than 700 volunteers across the state serve as members of the Kentucky CFCRB. During Fiscal Year 2021, volunteers conducted more than 19,000 reviews of more than 11,000 cases of children in care.

