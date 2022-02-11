Advertisement

Volunteers critically needed to review cases of children in foster care

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Zak Hawke
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Citizen Foster Care Review Boards (CFCRBs) in all 120 Kentucky counties are in critical need of volunteers to review the cases of local children in foster care.

CFCRBs Kentucky State Chair, Cletus Poat, said volunteers make a difference in the lives of these children, who are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse.

Volunteers will review files on the children and make recommendations to the cabinet and state courts on each child’s behalf.

Volunteers generally spend one day a month reviewing cases.

”If you have any concern for the children who are in out-of-home care this is an opportunity for you to have an impact on them and guide their destiny,” said Poat.

To apply and get more information, visit kycourts.gov and click Family & Juvenile Services in the Court Programs box. On the Family & Juvenile Services page, click Citizen Foster Care Review Board on the left.

The Kentucky General Assembly created the state CFCRB in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care.

More than 700 volunteers across the state serve as members of the Kentucky CFCRB. During Fiscal Year 2021, volunteers conducted more than 19,000 reviews of more than 11,000 cases of children in care.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Huff
‘Trevor Huff was a gift’: Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
Colton Ramey turns seven in March and his mom just hopes he is out of the hospital in time to...
Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community
Governor Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown

Latest News

V-day
Hazard fifth grader distributes nearly 450 Valentine’s Day cards to nursing homes and veterans
Forest fire confirmed near Abner Mountain in Floyd County
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Road partially blocked in Magoffin County