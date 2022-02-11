Advertisement

Volunteer firefighters in Pike County swiftly respond to wildfire endangering homes

By Ethan Sirles and Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy called Pike County Emergency Management and reported a fire in the Pond Creek community of Pike County that had spread too close to homes and structures.

“So, I, in turn, called Post 9 and informed them of it and told them what fire department’s area it was,” said Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson.

Soon after, Kentucky State Police Post 9 Dispatch alerted the Upper Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department about the rapidly spreading forest fire that officials say they believe started after someone began burning trash.

“Well, we got paged out, it’s been a couple of hours ago, don’t know the exact time, but they said someone may have been burning garbage,” said volunteer firefighter Darrell Mounts. “Winds are real high, but forestry is here now. We’ve done all we can do, so they’ll take over from here.”

The Kentucky Forestry Division continued to fight the wildfire and officials say the public should be careful and not burn on days with high winds and dry conditions.

“It’s a tough time of the year when people are out in the woods,” said Jackson. “They just need to be extra cautious, especially on days like today.”

The swift actions of volunteer firefighters saved many homes from the fast-moving flames.

“Oh, it’s just automatic. When tones drop, we just go. Get to the fire trucks.” said Mounts. “We got to it real quick and got it knocked down, as far as down low.”

Officials with the Kentucky Forestry Division say the spring forest fire season may have come a bit earlier this year, so take the necessary precautions when burning trash or brush outdoors.

