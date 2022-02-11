Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Capito tests positive for COVID

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican senator who represents West Virginia released the following statement:

“As I have routinely tested, today I received a positive COVID-19 test. Thankfully, I am asymptomatic. I have consulted with the Attending Physician and plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and quarantine for five days.”

