Two killed in Pike County crash earlier this week

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two women are dead following a crash on a Pike County road.

It happened Wednesday just after 10 a.m.

Kentucky State Police say a Jeep Liberty with two people inside crashed into a creek on Highway 292 in the Aflex community.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Kimberly Mayhew, 39, of Williamson and Kelli Toney, 36, of Delbarton inside. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Officials do not know what caused the crash. We’re told the investigation is ongoing.

