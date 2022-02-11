Tips on food safety to get ready for the Super Bowl

(WYMT) - As people get ready to celebrate the big game on Sunday, the USDA offered some advice on food safety.

Health experts said people should be careful with how long food is left sitting during the game.

Some perishable foods, such as chicken, assorted meats and fruit and vegetable platters can start to gather dangerous levels of bacteria after two hours.

The USDA recommended the following for food preparation and care:

· Wash hands effectively

· Do not wash raw poultry

· Use a food thermometer

· Follow the four steps to food safety

· Be safe with takeout food

· Store leftovers properly (the 2-hour rule)

If you have questions about food safety, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), chatting live at Ask USDA, or emailing MPHotline@usda.gov.

