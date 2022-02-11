Showers work in to start the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We saw quite the warm up this afternoon ahead of another frontal boundary that looks to bring a temporary change back to the forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve watched clouds continue to pour into the region this afternoon and evening, and we’ll likely see some rain from those clouds as we head through tonight. Lows only fall into the 40s as the front moves through. Not talking heavy rain, but a few more of us could see rain compared to what we saw Wednesday night.

Our Saturday high will be in the 40s around midnight as our front pushes through. If we’ve got some moisture around, some of those showers may turn into some snow flurries as the moisture moves out and temperatures drop into the 30s into the afternoon. Accumulations are not expected, however, a minor dusting is possible in our highest elevations. We’ll slowly try to clear out overnight as lows fall into the middle 20s.

Finishing the Weekend and Beyond

A rogue flurry may continue into the morning hours on Sunday, but even if you don’t see any more snow, you’ll definitely want to bundle up for church! We wake up in the lower 20s and only get up into the mid 30s for daytime highs with a mix of sun & clouds. As we clear, another quiet night expected with lows down into the upper teens in many spots.

The cold doesn’t last though. We’re cool, in the upper 30s to low 40s on Monday, but a milder pattern returns with 50s on Tuesday and highs near or better than 60° as we head into the second half of next week. We will have to keep an eye on a stronger storm system, however, headed our way by the end of the next work week.

