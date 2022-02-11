Sevier County woman shares how to beat the winter blues

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you feel down this time of year? You’re not alone. The American Psychiatric Association stated five percent of adults and it typically lasted almost half the year.

“I just get lethargic. I get a little sad. I don’t have my energy that I usually have through the whole year,” Stacy Anderson said.

Anderson noticed a shift in mood after the winter holidays until daylight saving time in March.

“I definitely call it the winter blues. And I’ve noticed it as an adult that every winter at this time I need to help myself get through it,” Anderson said.

Anderson was not clinically diagnosed, but believed she has seasonal depression.

“It has really nothing to do with your geographic location. It’s really about the seasonal changes and how your body is taking those,” said Catherine Hallam, a licensed mental health practitioner. “It can happen to anyone at any time. And again it starts and stops about the same time and you’ll notice it year after year.”

Hallam recommended exercise, cooking, and making plans with friends.

“Depression makes you want to be still. But the only way to get over depression is to get moving,” Hallam explained.

Walking worked best for Anderson.

“This week’s been wonderful. Sunny every day, so I’ve been out every day, getting that exercise so I felt really good this week,” Anderson said.

Other therapies include: light and talk therapies and counseling.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.