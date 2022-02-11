Pike County Health Department begins new coronavirus communication system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department is rolling out it’s new Coronavirus communication system for those who have been newly diagnosed with COVID-19.

This system, which allows the patient to fill out a form to set-up a time in which they would like to be contacted by a healthcare professional, replaces the old method in which the Pike County Health Department would call every COVID-19 positive person in the county.

Public Health Director, Tammy Riley said that it’s for people ”who might have questions about their quarantine or their isolation period or just some basic questions because they have been recently diagnosed.”

Riley said the new communication form, which is in partnership with Bitsource, can be found on their website pikecountyhealth.com, or by calling 1-888-287-2727. Riley noted the phone line does not connect you directly with a nurse, just to someone who will help you with filling out the form.

The Pike County Health Department is also partnering with Wild Health for a program called Bringing Vaccines and Testing to your Backyard. The Program provides COVID testing and vaccines to Belfry, Phelps and Elkhorn. You can find more information on their website.

