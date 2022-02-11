Advertisement

Mountain cheer squads travel to Orlando for UCA Nationals

Pikeville among teams heading to Orlando to compete at UCA Cheer Nationals
Pikeville among teams heading to Orlando to compete at UCA Cheer Nationals
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several high school cheer teams will travel to Orlando to compete in the 2022 UCA Nationals.

At last year’s virtual nationals, Clay County placed second in the Medium Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day category. In the Small Varsity Division II finals, Pikeville took first place with Somerset in third and Perry Central in fourth. In Medium Varsity Division II, Pulaski County took second place and Corbin took fourth. Somerset took second place in Small Coed Game Day.

Bell County qualified for nationals for the first time since the mid-nineties.

All of Friday’s prelims and future rounds can be streamed through a Varsity TV subscription. Below is the schedule for Friday.

Pikeville Small Junior Varsity Group A, 10:18 a.m., Arena South

Floyd Central Medium Non-Tumbling Game Day Group A, 10:33 a.m., Arena North

Bell County Super Division II Game Day Group B, 3:13 p.m., Visa Athletic Center

Pulaski County Medium Varsity Division II Group A, 3:27 p.m., HP Field House

Perry Central Small Varsity Division II Group A, 4:03 p.m., Arena East

Somerset Small Varsity Coed Game Day Group A, 4:20 p.m., Visa Athletic Center

Middlesboro Medium Non-Tumbling Game Day Group C, 4:55 p.m., Arena North

North Laurel Small Varsity Division I Group F, 5:50 p.m., Arena West

Somerset Small Varsity Division II Group E, 6:17 p.m., Arena East

Knox Central Medium Division II Game Day Group C, 6:28 p.m., Visa Athletic Center

Southwestern Small Varsity Division I Group F, 7:04 p.m., Arena West

Betsy Layne Small Non-Tumbling Game Day Group D, 8:02 p.m., Arena North

Prestonsburg Medium Non-Tumbling Game Day Group D, 8:15 p.m., Arena North

Pikeville Small Varsity Division II Group C, 8:38 p.m., Arena East

Clay County Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Group D, 9:31 p.m., Arena South

Boys: Knox Central vs. George Rogers Clark - February 9, 2022