Mild and windy day ahead of another cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hold on to your hats today. It will be a breezy end to the week as our third cold front since Monday prepares to roll into our region later tonight.

Today and Tonight

After some clear skies overnight, I think we will start the day on a sunny note. Unfortunately, the clouds will start rolling in by mid to late morning. We’ll start the day in the 30s in most locations and warm winds out of the southwest will likely push us into the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Those winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph at times, so any forest fires burning out there could spread quickly today. Stay aware of that.

Showers could start as early as late this afternoon or early this evening and linger in scattered form into the overnight hours. Lows will eventually drop to around 40 by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

Wherever you are at midnight will be your daytime high for Saturday. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s and end up in the 20s by Sunday morning. This system is looking more moisture starved with each model run, so while some scattered chances for rain are possible during the day and a few flakes could drift through overnight, don’t expect too much with this one.

Super Bowl Sunday looks to feature a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, but it will be much colder. HIghs will likely only make it into the mid-30s for most locations and drop into the teens overnight. Some flakes could fly in the overnight hours heading into Monday, so be aware of that possibility.

Extended Forecast

You’re going to LOVE the forecast for Valentine’s Day on Monday (See what I did there?). Look for a few clouds early giving way to mostly sunny skies later in the day. Highs will stay chilly, topping out in the upper 30s to around 40. We start a warming trend on Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. We will top out in the 50s on Tuesday and near 60 on Wednesday.

We’re keeping a close eye on a possible cold front that could bring us some trouble late next week in the way of some severe weather. It’s still too early to tell too much. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Have a great weekend! Go Bengals!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.