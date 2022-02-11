Advertisement

Louisville toddler participates in Pfizer vaccine trial

Young Norah Nitzken of Louisville has been a participant in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine clinical...
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A chance, a test and a trial. A Louisville baby is part of the COVID science journey without even knowing it.

She’s bubbly, talkative and energetic. Norah Nitzken is a true pandemic baby, born right at the start of the 2020 shut down. More than a year later, Norah is now part of the solution for babies and toddlers.

“We had days when we thought, ‘did we do the right thing?’” said Hannah Nitzken, Norah’s mother.

In July, Hannah and Dan Nitzken got the call that their then 14-month-old daughter was chosen out of nearly 4,000 children to participate in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial for children. All of the children involved were randomly selected to receive the vaccine or a placebo.

Thursday, at the Novak Center for Children’s Health, the Nitzken’s found out whether Norah got the Pfizer injection or empty shot.

“She [the nurse] said ‘okay you’re getting unblinded and she got the placebo we’re so sorry,’” Hannah Nitzken said. “And we said ‘no, no, no, as long as she’s getting her first dose today.’”

Norah got her first dose Thursday. Pfizer has submitted a request to the Emergency Use Authorization for children to get the shot starting as young as six months old. Whether it’s approved or not, one-year-old Norah will already be fully vaccinated.

Hannah Nitzken said the trial is intense work for those running and participating in it.

“[We had to] log their behaviors and whether they were hospitalized recently, their temperature that little dot where they get the vaccine,” Hannah Nitzken said.

She knows her daughter couldn’t make the decision on her own. However, as parents, the Nitzken’s said they’re just normal people passionate about public health.

“Proud of our pandemic pioneer,” Hannah Nitzken said.

Hannah Nitzken said she’s thankful her baby will be fully vaccinated in time to see the world.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

