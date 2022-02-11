KYTC and Kentucky State Police remind people to drive safe Super Bowl Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS), within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), are working towards the same goal as Kentucky State Troopers this Super Bowl weekend - urging safe driving.

“Drunken driving crashes are 100 percent preventable,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”

KSP Trooper, Matt Gayheart, said they see an uptick in drunk drivers every year during the big game, and it all starts with a bad decision.

”Well, we oftentimes see whoever is the least amount of intoxicated,” he said when it comes to groups of friends. “That’s not the right way to go about it. A true sober driver is what it is - is completely sober, and, uh, that’s what we want them to do.”

According to KYTC, preliminary numbers indicate 120 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunken driver in 2021.

“These are not just numbers,” said Secretary Gray. “These are people – mothers, daughters, sons, fathers – who never made it home to their loved ones due to someone’s choice to drink and drive. Any number above zero is unacceptable.”

KOHS Safety officials are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” reminder urging football fans to drive unimpaired and avoid a major fumble.

To prevent impaired driving-related crashes, KOHS officials recommend the following:

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely;

If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation;

If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911;

If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely; and

Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.