Advertisement

Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Senate passed another version of a bill that is designed to provide car tax relief.

Earlier this week, lawmakers in the House passed a bill to return how taxes are assessed.

The Senate bill, which unanimously passed 34-0, is a joint resolution and asks the governor to direct the revenue cabinet to exempt the pandemic-driven increase.

The sponsor of the bill, Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville, said it will save people a total of $70 million.

Instead of assessing values at the current rate, it would ask to move away from the deviation and use the rate that existed before the pandemic. Lawmakers are asking that it be good for two years.

Senator Douglas said it would also provide reimbursement for those who already paid their bills.

“I just think this is a win for the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Sen. Douglas said. “And I know here in the Senate, I know in the House, in the whole General Assembly, I want our taxpayers to know that we are hoping to give them a lot more wins as the session moves along.

It’s not clear which version of the bill, House or Senate, will get final passage. It’s interesting to note that both bills have passed their respective chambers unanimously.

The Senate bill now goes to the House and the Senate will be taking up the House bill.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Huff
‘Trevor Huff was a gift’: Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
Colton Ramey turns seven in March and his mom just hopes he is out of the hospital in time to...
Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community
Governor Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown

Latest News

covid-19 vaccine
Pike County Health Department begins new coronavirus communication system
Drunk Driving
KYTC and Kentucky State Police remind people to drive safe Super Bowl Sunday
Tips on food safety to get ready for the Super Bowl
Russel M. Watson reported missing in Somerset
Golden Alert issued for a Somerset man