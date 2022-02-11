Advertisement

Judge rules in London’s favor in Exit 29 annexation lawsuit

Exit 29 annexation lawsuit
Exit 29 annexation lawsuit(WILX)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Mayor, Troy Rudder, confirmed with WYMT that Laurel County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Lay has ruled in favor of London in the annexation lawsuit regarding property off of Exit 29.

The decision was filed on Wednesday, and Lay granted London’s motion for summary judgment.

Lay heard oral arguments from both London and Corbin’s attorneys in July 2021.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

