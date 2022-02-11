High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 10)
BOYS
Bell County 82, Clay County 60
Cordia 78, Letcher Central 76
Johnson Central 59, Magoffin County 57
Menifee County 85, Lee County 63
Montgomery County 54, Powell County 37
Oneida Baptist 69, Somerset Christian 37
Perry Central 71, Leslie County 35
Phelps 71, Ligon COGO 32
Pike Central 56, Knott Central 50
Pikeville 67, Shelby Valley 40
Whitley County 66, Williamsburg 52
GIRLS
Bell County 50, Campbell County (TN) 37
Burgin 46, Williamsburg 44
Clay County 60, Lynn Camp 43
Corbin 55, Whitley County 44
Jackson County 77, Oneida Baptist 5
Lawrence County 58, Johnson Central 46
Letcher Central 57, Leslie County 46
Phelps 61, June Buchanan 57
Pike Central 79, Magoffin County 35
Pikeville 61, Jenkins 28
Pineville 60, Red Bird 55
Pulaski County 50, Wayne County 33
Shelby Valley 70, East Ridge 26
