Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 10)

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS

Bell County 82, Clay County 60

Cordia 78, Letcher Central 76

Johnson Central 59, Magoffin County 57

Menifee County 85, Lee County 63

Montgomery County 54, Powell County 37

Oneida Baptist 69, Somerset Christian 37

Perry Central 71, Leslie County 35

Phelps 71, Ligon COGO 32

Pike Central 56, Knott Central 50

Pikeville 67, Shelby Valley 40

Whitley County 66, Williamsburg 52

GIRLS

Bell County 50, Campbell County (TN) 37

Burgin 46, Williamsburg 44

Clay County 60, Lynn Camp 43

Corbin 55, Whitley County 44

Jackson County 77, Oneida Baptist 5

Lawrence County 58, Johnson Central 46

Letcher Central 57, Leslie County 46

Phelps 61, June Buchanan 57

Pike Central 79, Magoffin County 35

Pikeville 61, Jenkins 28

Pineville 60, Red Bird 55

Pulaski County 50, Wayne County 33

Shelby Valley 70, East Ridge 26

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Huff
‘Trevor Huff was a gift’: Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host
Colton Ramey turns seven in March and his mom just hopes he is out of the hospital in time to...
Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Governor Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Latest News

Rhyne Howard scored 16 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter
Late rally falls just short, Kentucky loses to top-ranked South Carolina
Pikeville among teams heading to Orlando to compete at UCA Cheer Nationals
Mountain cheer squads travel to Orlando for UCA Nationals
Jordyn Ferguson signing
Jordyn Ferguson becomes first female football player in Middlesboro school history to sign a football scholarship
Jevonte Turner during Knox Central's game at George Rogers Clark on Feb. 9, 2022.
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 9)