Hazard Police looking for two men in Lowes theft

Hazard Police officers need your help in identifying these two men and the car they rode away in.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department are on the lookout for two men they say stole tools from the Hazard Lowes.

In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, Hazard Police officials say the two men pictured stole more than $1000 worth of tools from the Lowes on Commerce Drive in Hazard then left in the pictured blue car.

Officials ask that if you have information, call (606) 436-2222 and you can remain anonymous.

