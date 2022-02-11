Hazard Police looking for two men in Lowes theft

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department are on the lookout for two men they say stole tools from the Hazard Lowes.

In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, Hazard Police officials say the two men pictured stole more than $1000 worth of tools from the Lowes on Commerce Drive in Hazard then left in the pictured blue car.

Officials ask that if you have information, call (606) 436-2222 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.