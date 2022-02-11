Hazard fifth grader distributes nearly 450 Valentine’s Day cards to nursing homes and veterans

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to showing others how much you love and appreciate them, and that’s exactly what Hazard middle schooler, Ava Gabbard did.

Gabbard delivered 450 Valentine’s Day cards and dozens of cupcakes and goodie bags to nursing home residents and veterans in and around Hazard on Friday.

This is the second year Ava has done this, but this year, she received support from the Arts Alliance, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Rudy’s Bakery and several other civic groups and organizations to make this possible.

”You know, some of these people have no family at all and this gives them a little bit of family,” said Carolyn Butler, Activities Assistant at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Ava’s mom Becky said she’s so grateful for the community support Ava has received throughout this project.

