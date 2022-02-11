Advertisement

Hazard fifth grader distributes nearly 450 Valentine’s Day cards to nursing homes and veterans

V-day
V-day(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to showing others how much you love and appreciate them, and that’s exactly what Hazard middle schooler, Ava Gabbard did.

Gabbard delivered 450 Valentine’s Day cards and dozens of cupcakes and goodie bags to nursing home residents and veterans in and around Hazard on Friday.

This is the second year Ava has done this, but this year, she received support from the Arts Alliance, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Rudy’s Bakery and several other civic groups and organizations to make this possible.

”You know, some of these people have no family at all and this gives them a little bit of family,” said Carolyn Butler, Activities Assistant at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Ava’s mom Becky said she’s so grateful for the community support Ava has received throughout this project.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Huff
‘Trevor Huff was a gift’: Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
Colton Ramey turns seven in March and his mom just hopes he is out of the hospital in time to...
Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community
Governor Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown

Latest News

Family
Volunteers critically needed to review cases of children in foster care
Forest fire confirmed near Abner Mountain in Floyd County
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Road partially blocked in Magoffin County