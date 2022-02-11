Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for a Somerset man

Russel M. Watson reported missing in Somerset
Russel M. Watson reported missing in Somerset(Somerset Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department Facebook page shared a post Friday morning about a Golden Alert issued for a man in the area.

Russell M. Watson, 29, has been missing since 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He is described as a white man with red hair and green eyes who is around 6 feet tall.

Watson left his home on foot and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

The post said Watson requires daily medical attention.

If you have any information, you can call local law enforcement or 911.

