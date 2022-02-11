Advertisement

Forest fire confirmed in Pike County

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A forest fire is spreading through parts of the Pond Creek Community in Pike County.

Director of Pike County Emergency management Nee Jackson confirmed the fire with WYMT.

Jackson tells us the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene.

It is unknown how large the fire is or how containment efforts are going at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.

