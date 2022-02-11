Fire season is in full swing says Division of Forestry officials

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting Friday off in the red, officials with the Division of Forestry said fire season has arrived early.

Hazard Branch Manager Jake Hall said things are off to a strong start.

He said 11 fires have happened during the month of February.

“Seven of those fires were yesterday (Thursday),” Hall said. “Little bit of wind come through, we’re seeing winds anywhere from 15 to 20 miles an hour around 3 p.m. there. Really started setting stuff off.”

One of those fires happened Thursday evening at the Wendell H. Ford Airport in Perry County.

“We did not want it to get in the infrastructure of the airport,” Airport Manager Jeffrey Hylton said. “Where all the aircraft, the fuel system, hangar, we were very concerned about it. They responded promptly and kept it under control. We really never had any threat from the fire itself.”

Hylton said they were concerned when the fire happened.

“The fire actually got inside the perimeter fence om the southeast corner of the airport,” he said. “We had no damage at all, and the fire department and division of forestry did an excellent job of keeping the fire under control.”

Officials with the Division of Forestry said they were not surprised given the circumstances.

“Lot of people think we’ve had some rain and some snowfall there the last couple of weeks. With these drier conditions we’ve seen, we’re on our fifth or sixth day without rain now,” Hall said. “Had a pretty consistent breeze, lower humidity those days, dries things out real quickly.”

Hylton said they are working to keep the fields mowed to prevent further fires from happening.

“Brush cleared as best we can, that’s the best way to keep fire suppression off the airport,” he said. “Keep the source of the material down to a minimum level.”

Hall said the official burn ban is slated to begin February 15th.

“Unless you’re 150 feet or more from the woodland, we ask people to be cautious with that. Make sure they honor that and that helps us reduce our workload,” he said. “Helps keep people safe, keep the Commonwealth safe as long as people are abiding by that.”

Airport staff said they will do their part to follow the ban and keep the area safe.

“Forest fires are a pretty common phenomenon especially when the winds start getting north of 10 miles an hour and it starts drying out,” Hylton said. “That’s definitely a threat level for everybody.”

Hall says things could get worse before they get better.

“Today’s a red flag warning for the entire area. Looking at gusts of 35 miles an hour wind with sustained winds around 10 to 15 miles an hour,” he said. “Humidity’s in the low 20% range which is really dry for this area.”

He says everyone needs to stay safe and call 911 if near a fire.

“They’ll dispatch us out to the scene along with local volunteer fire departments,” Hall said. “We’ll take care of it but 911′s always the first priority and they’ll get ahold of us.”

Hall said the burn ban will be in effect until April 30th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

