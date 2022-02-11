Advertisement

Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business

Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South Milo Road in Martin County, Kentucky.(Inez Fire Rescue)
By WSAZ News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A fire on Thursday evening damaged a business in the Inez area, according to Inez Fire Rescue.

It happened at the James Webb Music Shop in the 1300 block of South Milo Road.

No injuries were reported.

Fire was coming out of a second story window when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Crews were able to help the owners salvage some items from inside the store. Damage is described as minor to moderate.

South Milo Road was temporarily closed during the incident.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.

