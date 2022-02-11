Advertisement

The fingerprints of the man who killed JFK’s assassin are up for auction

The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.
The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.(Heritage Auctions)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The fingerprints of the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, are up for auction this month.

The FBI card features the typed name of Jack Leon Ruby, his signature and his prints, recorded Nov. 25, 1963. The prints on the card are from only nine fingers, with one of his fingers having been bitten off at the knuckle in a barroom brawl, according to Heritage Auctions.

The Dallas nightclub owner lunged forward and fired a single shot at Oswald’s abdomen on Nov. 24, 1963, when he was leaving police headquarters two days after the assassination of JFK. It was the first murder committed on live television.

Heritage Auctions says the document has been fully vetted and approved for sale.

The opening bid is $10,000 but the auction site says it could go for as much as $40,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jackson Baker
Perry County man arrested for sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment
Colton Ramey turns seven in March and his mom just hopes he is out of the hospital in time to...
Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community
Misty D. Williams went missing in the Balls Fork community of Perry County on January 1, 2022.
Crews continue the search for missing Perry County woman
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Trevor Huff
‘Trevor Huff was a gift’: Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host

Latest News

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
FILE - This image shows a Mirage F1 jet fighter at the Mont-de-Marsan military base,...
Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot not seriously hurt
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
Police recruit in coma after suffering heat stroke during academy training
The event kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
East Kentucky Sport, Boat, and RV Show on deck for this weekend