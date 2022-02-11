Advertisement

Escaped inmate recaptured in Johnson County

Lloyd Conley attempted to escape custody Wednesday evening in Magoffin County.
Lloyd Conley attempted to escape custody Wednesday evening in Magoffin County.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An escaped inmate is back in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center after being recaptured in Johnson County.

Deputies say Lloyd Conley ran into the woods near the Judicial Center and the Tractor Supply after arriving at the jail.

Johnson County Deputies, Paintsville Police Officers, the Paintsville Fire Department, and the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office were all on the scene.

In addition to other charges -- Conley was additionally charged with a 1st-degree escape charge.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Baker
Perry County man arrested for sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment
Colton Ramey turns seven in March and his mom just hopes he is out of the hospital in time to...
Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community
Misty D. Williams went missing in the Balls Fork community of Perry County on January 1, 2022.
Crews continue the search for missing Perry County woman
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Trevor Huff
‘Trevor Huff was a gift’: Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host

Latest News

Hazard Police officers need your help in identifying these two men and the car they rode away in.
Hazard Police looking for two men in Lowes theft
The event kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
East Kentucky Sport, Boat, and RV Show on deck for this weekend
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday evening that she has tested positive for...
U.S. Sen. Capito tests positive for COVID
It was these that led KSP to threaten the whistleblowers
$900,000 lawsuit paid out over sneakers, lip balm and retaliation