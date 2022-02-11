Escaped inmate recaptured in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An escaped inmate is back in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center after being recaptured in Johnson County.

Deputies say Lloyd Conley ran into the woods near the Judicial Center and the Tractor Supply after arriving at the jail.

Johnson County Deputies, Paintsville Police Officers, the Paintsville Fire Department, and the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office were all on the scene.

In addition to other charges -- Conley was additionally charged with a 1st-degree escape charge.

