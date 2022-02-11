Advertisement

East Kentucky Sport, Boat, and RV Show on deck for this weekend

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT East Kentucky Sport, Boat and RV Show is filling the Appalachian Wireless Arena this weekend.

Boats, RVs, ATVs, motorcycles, and more are packed in the arena, with vendors, games, and raffles filling the weekend schedule.

Our partners and sponsors have filled the floor with the latest and greatest equipment: from trucks and accessories, to RVs and side-by-sides, to weekend water getaways like pontoons.

“It’s gonna be a good time. You can come out and check all the new RVs, the new side-by-sides. We’ve got motorcycles. Copperhead Gun and Range is set up,” said Appalachian Wireless Arena Asst. GM Larry Miller. “We have a trout tank for the kids to come in. It’s free, they can fish, they have a good time, try to catch a fish. It’s basically everything that you want to do when spring hits. And it’s right around the corner.”

Vendors and showcases include: Hillbilly Christmas in July, Gearheart TV, Kentucky Wildlands, Peoples Insurance, Paintsville Tourism, the City of Pikeville, Muddy Boots LLC., Leafguard, Beattyville, Lee County Tourism, Overhead Door of Eastern KY, Pauley Hollow, Pikeville RV, Extreme Powersports, Hatfield McCoy Powersports, McCoy Motorsports, Line X, and Copperhead Gun & Ammo.

Doors open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.

