2022 KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2022 KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets are set.

The boys tournament will be played March 16 through March 19 and the girls tournament will be held March 9-12.

Here are the matchups for the boys bracket:

Region 6 vs. Region 12

Region 3 vs. Region 8

Region 14 vs. Region 10

Region 13 vs. Region 15

Region 2 vs. Region 5

Region 9 vs. Region 16

Region 11 vs. Region 1

Region 4 vs. Region 7

Here are the matchups for the girls bracket:

Region 1 vs. Region 12

Region 2 vs. Region 11

Region 6 vs. Region 5

Region 16 vs. Region 3

Region 15 vs. Region 9

Region 4 vs. Region 14

Region 13 vs. Region 10

Region 8 vs. Region 7

