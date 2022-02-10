Advertisement

Whitley County men convicted of violent kidnapping

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Whitley County men were recently convicted by a federal jury in London about a kidnapping.

Jake Messer, 38, and George Oscar Messer, 62, were convicted separately. Jake was convicted Thursday morning, and George Oscar was convicted on January 13.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the kidnappings were motivated by a drug transaction. The Messers kidnapped two victims and took them to a trailer in Manchester, where they held them for around 24 hours.

One of the victims claimed to be repeatedly sexually assaulted.

The Messers will face sentencing in May.

