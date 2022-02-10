‘We’re charting new territory’: Grant funds flow to Floyd County water districts

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Fiscal Court is hoping to get things flowing for the future of the county, starting with its water.

Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and the fiscal court presented the county’s four water districts with funds Wednesday, giving each utility department- Prestonsburg City Utilities, Martin Water District, Southern Water and Sewer District, and Wheelwright Water District- $100,000 in grant funding to work on projects.

“We’re charting new territory. Always, in the past, everyone had that ‘hunker down’ mentality: The county takes care of the counties these cities take care of the cities,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is foster a relationship and understanding that we’re all Floyd Countians and we have to work together if we want to move this county forward.”

Prestonsburg is working on improvement projects to help underserved customers. SWSD is expanding its lines, adding a new pump station, and a new storage tank. The city of Wheelwright and the city of Martin are both working on expansion projects. Williams said lending a hand to the efforts is an investment in infrastructure and the people of Floyd County.

“We have to have infrastructure that can deliver quality drinking water and access to quality drinking water to all of our residents of Floyd County, regardless of where you live,” he said.

The money, Williams said, comes from past grant funding the county was able to secure and he is happy the finances are such that they are able to use it to help out each district, since the need is obvious.

“We’re excited about that. I mean, when we can come in, we can see that we’re making positive changes in our community, and we tell these folks, ‘we’re coming,’” said Williams.

He said it is less about the separate projects and more about coming together to do what is best for everyone.

“People don’t see what we’re doing today. It’s years down the road before they see the benefit, but that foundation is being laid today,” said Williams.

